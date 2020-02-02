Loving mother, bridge player, cat lover, Giants fan. Survived by long time partner, Steve, children Mike (Cheryl), Julie (Bob), Pat (Karen), Don, Brian (Pam), Richard, brothers Mike, Don, sister Mary, and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral mass on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St John Vianney Catholic Church, 10497 Coloma Rd, Rancho Cordova, with reception to follow. Interment after reception at Mount Vernon Memorial Park, 8201 Greenback Lane, Fair Oaks, California. 95628. Memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 2, 2020