Was born on October 10,1925 in Peoria Illinois to Charles and Mary (Miller)Colter. Martha passed away on June 16, 2020 at the age of 94 in Rocklin California. Martha lived in North Highlands for 54 years. Preceded in death by her husband of 33 years Jack Tucker, her son Allen Tucker; sisters Dorothy Lewallen ,Betty Jordan and brother Charles Colter. Survived by daughters Jacklyn Solanki and Jennifer (Jimmy ) Miller; Grandchildren Lonnie Jacobson, Jill Parsons, Ryan (Holly) Miller and Jeremy (Jayme) Miller. Great grandchildren Brooke Jacobson, Jack Parsons, Courtney Jacobson, Leora Miller and Merrillee Miller. Martha was an Air Force wife for 29 years. She worked at J.C.Penney at Country Club as a supervisor for 25 years. Once she retired she volunteered at Kaiser for 7 years. She was an avid square dancer with the Sacramento Single Squares and The Mavericks. She enjoyed traveling, golf, bowling and being a fan of the Sacramento Kings. Memorial Service will be held at Mt Vernon at a date to be determined [due to COVID-19].



