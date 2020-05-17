Born January 4, 1924 in Mount Vernon, Ohio; passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 12, 2020 in her home in Granite Bay, California at the age of 96. Beloved mother of Sylvia Foster and husband David of Hillsboro, Oregon; Janet White and husband Wayne of Colfax, California; and Rebekah Lawson of Fort Bragg, California. Forever loved and remembered by her grandchildren, Jennifer, James, Sarah, Amy, Matthew, AnnaLee, Andrew, Nathan, Emily, and Tabitha, and her great-grandchildren, Daniel, Molly, Jewel, Hannah, Jackson, Maxwell, Lucy, Phineas, Cora, Lillian, Abigail, Nathanael, Micaiah, and Isabell. Also loved and appreciated by a host of nieces and nephews, and her sister-in-law Betty Lyon of Fullerton, California. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, LeRoy (Le) E. Lyon Jr., cherished son, Ted Lyon, and her wonderful grandson, Aaron Foster. She had a true servant's heart and always opened her home to all her family and friends where she graciously welcomed and cared for each one. She and Le were faithful servants and members of Fair Oaks Presbyterian Church for over fifty years. She enjoyed her years in real estate and made many friends throughout her career. She loved golfing and she and Le enjoyed many years golfing together at Sierra View Country Club and traveling all over the world playing beautiful courses wherever they went. A small graveside service will be held for family at East Lawn Sierra Hills Memorial Park on Monday, May 18, 2020.



