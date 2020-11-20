1/1
Martha Martin Swarts
1945 - 2020
Martha Martin Swarts
August 23, 1945 - October 6, 2020
Sacramento, California - Martha passed away peacefully at home after battling cancer of the jaw and kidney disease.
Survived by brother Mark DeSoto, husband David Swarts, children Diane Hamilton, Dennis Shelgren, Kimberlee Randall, Kevin Swarts, and several grandchildren.
She was an excellent artist, lifetime Master Gardener, fantastic cook and hostess.
She loved her family, teaching gardening at Easter Seals and a weekly cooking class at WIND to at-risk teenagers, gardening, running, cooking, painting, fishing, travel, food festivals, music.
Her ashes will be lovingly added to her favorite raised-bed planter in her garden.


Published in The Sacramento Bee from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
All Faith Cremation - Sacramento
105 Arden Way
Sacramento, CA 95815
916-922-0992
