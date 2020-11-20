Martha Martin Swarts

August 23, 1945 - October 6, 2020

Sacramento, California - Martha passed away peacefully at home after battling cancer of the jaw and kidney disease.

Survived by brother Mark DeSoto, husband David Swarts, children Diane Hamilton, Dennis Shelgren, Kimberlee Randall, Kevin Swarts, and several grandchildren.

She was an excellent artist, lifetime Master Gardener, fantastic cook and hostess.

She loved her family, teaching gardening at Easter Seals and a weekly cooking class at WIND to at-risk teenagers, gardening, running, cooking, painting, fishing, travel, food festivals, music.

Her ashes will be lovingly added to her favorite raised-bed planter in her garden.





