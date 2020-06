Martha Maxine Smyth born 08/01/1933. Martha entered into Gods light on 06/13/2020 at home surrounded by all her children. Mass and her service will be at St. Mary's cemetery on 06/24/2020. It is for Immediate Family Only , due to the virus. We will have a Celebration of Life for Martha on 06/27/2020 1:00 at the farm for all who were not able to attend the Mass/ Service 9398 Elder Creek Road, Sacramento. Please visit St. Mary's Website CFCSSACRAMENTO.ORG for more insight on Martha's life. She did so much for so many in her life.