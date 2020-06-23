Martha Maxine Smyth
Martha Maxine Smyth born 08/01/1933. Martha entered into Gods light on 06/13/2020 at home surrounded by all her children. Mass and her service will be at St. Mary's cemetery on 06/24/2020. It is for Immediate Family Only , due to the virus. We will have a Celebration of Life for Martha on 06/27/2020 1:00 at the farm for all who were not able to attend the Mass/ Service 9398 Elder Creek Road, Sacramento. Please visit St. Mary's Website CFCSSACRAMENTO.ORG for more insight on Martha's life. She did so much for so many in her life.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 23, 2020.
