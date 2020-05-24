Martha "Juanita" Nardinelli passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on May 14, 2020 in Orangevale after a long and full life. One of five children, Juanita was born in Pratt Kansas on January 31, 1925 to William and Glenda Templeton. At age 5, her family moved to Sacramento where she grew up and graduated from C. K. McClatchy High School. In 1944, she married the love of her life, Everett J. Nardinelli and they enjoyed 38 happy years together before his untimely death in 1982. Juanita's greatest enjoyment in life came from being a wife and mother to her two sons. She and Everett were the proud and distinguished owners of Nardinelli's Oaks Hardware in Fair Oaks from 1956 thru 1976. Together they made the hardware store the center of life in the small village of Fair Oaks and were very involved in community activities. Juanita took pride in bringing lunch to Everett every day accompanied by her famous poodle "Jacque". She enjoyed socializing with the customers before going to the office to process Pacific Bell bills for payments made at the hardware. Juanita was involved in volunteer community work and belonged to organizations such as: Folsom Women's Rotary, President of San Juan High School PTA, President of Fair Oaks Women's Thursday Club and a volunteer at St. John's Catholic Church in Folsom. She was a fantastic cook and loved preparing exceptional meals for family and friends no matter how many people showed up for the festivities. If you stopped by her house to visit, you were not leaving without a meal, a snack, choice from a large variety of chocolate candy or a large bowl of ice cream. Refusing was never an option! She never ceased to enjoy going to the movies (Phantom of the Opera was her favorite), watching movies on TV and dining out for lunch or dinner. She was the "go-to" person for restaurant reviews. Loving mother to Richard (Francine) and Thomas (Mary Ann). Grandmother to Anastasia (Mike) Wanser, Joseph (Tori) Nardinelli and Daniel Nardinelli. Great grandmother to Everett, Gwendolyn, Harrison and Felicity Wanser. She is survived by her sister Shirley Williams of Utah and brother Edward Templeton of Virginia. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Sacramento. No funeral or memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the SPCA. Arrangements by W. F. Gormley & Sons, Funeral Directors Since 1897.



