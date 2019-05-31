Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brother Martin Ash. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Brother Martin Ash died peacefully at Mont La Salle Holy Family Community on Friday evening, May 24, 2019. He is survived by his sister Marge Burke and a number of nieces and nephews. Brother Martin was the youngest of four children (3 boys and 1 girl), born to Charles and Margaret Ash, affiliated members of the Christian Brothers, on January 27th, 1940. He attended Holy Family Grade School in Glendale, California. After graduation, Brother Martin decided to follow his two older brothers, Brother Warren, FSC and Brother James, FSC, and entered the Christian Brothers Juniorate High School. He took the religious habit in August 1957. He graduated from St. Mary's College in 1962 and began teaching at La Salle High School in Pasadena, California. In 1970, Brother Martin began his long association with St. Mary's College working in student services and Activities and as a dorm counselor. He worked for Bright Day Travel from 1982-2003, becoming President in 1985. It was during these years at the college arranging trips and tours that Brother Martin found his forte and passion, Rugby. Brother Martin arranged travel for numerous Brothers and Christian Brothers Institutions during these years. He had a deep affection for Patrick Vincent, St. Mary's College Rugby coach. He arranged tours for parents and fans to accompany the Rugby team when they went abroad and a good time was had by all. After Bright Day Travel closed, Brother Martin continued his interest in travel and trips for the Brothers and alumni of St. Mary's College. He retired to the Holy Family Community in Napa, California, in 2016. Services will be held at Mont La Salle on June 8, 2019. Reception and viewing of the body will be at 10: 00 A.M. Mass will be at 11:00 A.M., followed by burial and a luncheon.

