Martin Francis Kloser, 91, passed away peacefully in his home in Sacramento, California on February 18 surrounded by his loving children. Marty was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1928. In 1946, he attended the University of Wisconsin. While at the University of Wisconsin, Marty ran cross country and qualified as an alternate member of the US Olympic Track team for the 10,000 meter heel/toe walking event at the 1948 London Olympics. He remained passionate about Wisconsin Football throughout his life, attending many home games and bowl games and was a season ticket holder since 1950! After graduating from University of Wisconsin, he began working for Oscar Mayer in Chicago. During which time he earned a Doctor of Law (J.D.) degree at Northwestern University. In 1965, Marty moved his family to Sacramento. At age 62, while most people are looking to retire, he began working for a Handtmann Machinenfabrik from Biberach Germany, until he retired at the age of 88. Marty traveled to more than 100 countries with his loving with wife, Finney to whom he was married for 56 years. One of their highlights was being in Berlin to witness The Wall come down in 1989. Marty was preceded by his wife, Finney who passed away in 2009; and is survived by his sisters, Camille and Barbara, and brother, Greg, his children, Trip, Marybeth, Tim, and David; and 8 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held March 27 at 11:00am St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 32890 S. River Rd. Clarksburg, CA 95612 with a reception immediately to follow. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be be made in memory of Marty Kloser to: Special Olympics Northern California 1401 Halyard Dr, West Sacramento, CA 95691

