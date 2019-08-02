Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin G. Kloose. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

"Marty" the son of Otto and Emelia Kloose, was born on a farm near Grafton, Iowa. He attended country schools and worked on the family farm until relocating to Sacramento just before the out break of WW II. Following service in the Army Air Corp., became a construction laborer. Under the GI Bill he enrolled in the apprenticeship program of the carpenters union and became a journeyman, and then a General Construction Superintendent. He retired after 50 years in the carpenters union. He married Shirley (Stetler) O'Connor in 1962 becoming "Dad" to her sons, Michael and David. He also leaves behind grand children, Lisa Frias and Daniel Pryor and several great grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins throughout California and the mid west. Memorial service will be held Saturday August 3, 2019 at 10:00 am at Sierra Vista Community Church 890 Morse Ave. Sacramento, Ca. 95864 In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boy Scouts of America in Martin Kloose's honor. Special thanks to the caring staff of RX Hospice for their care.

