Martin Isadore Urkofsky, born July 12th, 1938, passed away peacefully on May 4th, 2019 surrounded by the music, children and grand children he loved. Our father leaves an indelible mark and fond memories on the many lives he touched. Martin has gone on to join his wife of nearly sixty years, Rebecca Ann, father Max, mother Esther, and younger sister Myrna. Martin is survived by his children and their spouses: Chris and Mahnaz, Teresa and Gerald, Robert and Felicia, Allen and Cameron, Fred and Susie and his grandchildren David, Ainslee, Carolina, Hailey, Peyton, Joseph and Maya, newphews, Mark Levy, and Evan Urkofsky; all of whom loved him dearly. Our father was a patriarch who loved people. He visibly cared for them and showed keen interest in the stories of their lives. Martin was masterful at chess, a lover of science, literature and music. A brilliant man, who could speak insightfully on almost any subject, he was none the less humble. "Papa", to his grandchildren, had a brilliant mind, a caring heart and an infectious smile that will dwell in the souls of those he nurtured. A memorial will be held on May 26th, from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at the Campus Commons clubhouse; 650 Commons Dr, Sacramento, CA 95825

