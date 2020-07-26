1/1
On Saturday, May 30th, 2020, Martin Lewis Herrera passed away, a week shy of his 59th birthday. His wife and children were by his side. Born in Merced, California to Alfred and Enriquetta Herrera on June 6th, 1961, Martin was one of five boys He is preceded in death by his brothers Michael and Manuel. Martin was a Sewer Technician with Bell Brothers and was a strong contributor to the team. Martin loved San Francisco Bay Area sports. His energy easily made friends with everyone he encountered. To his family, he was a caring brother, devoted husband, dedicated father, and loving grandfather. He leaves behind his wife, Elisabeth Herrera, his brothers, Mark Lawrence Herrera and Matthew Lynn Herrera, his Daughter, Brittany Louise Herrera (John), Son, Chadd Martin Herrera (Teresa), Stepson, Antonio Muniz (Andrea). Martin was a grandfather to four grandsons and three granddaughters. Services to be announced for an undetermined and safe date.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 26, 2020.
