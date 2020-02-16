Martin (Rugger) Mudrow Jr. passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020 in Sacramento. He was born on April 16, 1943 to Martin and Vaye Mudrow. Martin is survived by his wife Carolyn, daughters Shari and Kim, step daughter Vicky, grandchildren Krystal, Kaylee, Joey, Spencer, Olivia and Lillia great granddaughter Angelina, sister Donna and brother Michael (Monk), many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by parents Martin Sr. and Vaye, brothers Buddy, Jack, and Robert (Squiz). Martin retired in 2009 after working as a grinder for Dorris Lumber and Moulding for 47 years. Martin's passion was driving his 1949 Chopped Top Ford Hot Rod. On February 21, 2020 a private interment will be held at 12:30 followed by a 1:00 P.M. public memorial at East Lawn Mortuary, 4300 Folsom Blvd. Sacramento.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 16, 2020