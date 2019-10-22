Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin Samual Baker Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Martin Samuel Baker, Jr., 57, of Sacramento, California passed away at home on October 15, 2019 due to complications from a long-term illness. Martin (aka Sam) was born in Roseville, California November 18, 1961. He lived in California, Arkansas, and Missouri during his lifetime. He worked as a cab driver in the Sacramento area for about 25 years until illness forced him into early retirement. Martin cared deeply for his family, and he loved the dogs that came into his life as well. He enjoyed fishing, cooking and writing. He had a unique and imaginative sense of humor that his family understood and appreciated. He was a fan of Credence Clearwater Revival, the San Francisco 49ers (most of the time) and the local Sacramento River Cats baseball team. Martin is survived by his two sons, Sammy Martin Baker (Cassie), Ronnie Anthony Baker; his granddaughter, Julia Grace Baker; his father and Stepmother, Martin Samuel Sr. and Deborah Elaine Baker. His brothers, Mark Baker (Lisa), Erik Baker, Jack Baker (Diana), Brian Baker; his sisters, Michelle Popkes (Scott), Mary Ely (Bruce), Jennifer Langham, Mellowdee Brooks; eighteen (plus one on the way) nieces and nephews; and the rest of his family and friends. Martin is preceded in death by his mother, Charline Eichorn (Michalicek); his grandparents Elmer "Jack" and Lily Baker, Charlotte Michalicek, Andrew and Elaine Michalicek; niece, Serina Ely. There will be a memorial gathering with family in Missouri or Arkansas at a later date. The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff at UC Davis Medical Center and all the others who helped to care for him during his illness.

Martin Samuel Baker, Jr., 57, of Sacramento, California passed away at home on October 15, 2019 due to complications from a long-term illness. Martin (aka Sam) was born in Roseville, California November 18, 1961. He lived in California, Arkansas, and Missouri during his lifetime. He worked as a cab driver in the Sacramento area for about 25 years until illness forced him into early retirement. Martin cared deeply for his family, and he loved the dogs that came into his life as well. He enjoyed fishing, cooking and writing. He had a unique and imaginative sense of humor that his family understood and appreciated. He was a fan of Credence Clearwater Revival, the San Francisco 49ers (most of the time) and the local Sacramento River Cats baseball team. Martin is survived by his two sons, Sammy Martin Baker (Cassie), Ronnie Anthony Baker; his granddaughter, Julia Grace Baker; his father and Stepmother, Martin Samuel Sr. and Deborah Elaine Baker. His brothers, Mark Baker (Lisa), Erik Baker, Jack Baker (Diana), Brian Baker; his sisters, Michelle Popkes (Scott), Mary Ely (Bruce), Jennifer Langham, Mellowdee Brooks; eighteen (plus one on the way) nieces and nephews; and the rest of his family and friends. Martin is preceded in death by his mother, Charline Eichorn (Michalicek); his grandparents Elmer "Jack" and Lily Baker, Charlotte Michalicek, Andrew and Elaine Michalicek; niece, Serina Ely. There will be a memorial gathering with family in Missouri or Arkansas at a later date. The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff at UC Davis Medical Center and all the others who helped to care for him during his illness. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close