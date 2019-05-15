Martin Trevino Curiel born January 30, 1931 in Corpus Christi Texas passed peacefully while surrounded by his loving family and friends on May 8, 2019 at the age of 88. Martin was proud to have served in the United States Air Force during both Korean and Vietnam wars. He and his wife later retired in Rancho Cordova, CA where he leaves behind his lifetime companion and loving wife of 68 years, Delia, their two devoted daughters Diana Burdick and Cathy Curiel and supportive son-in-law Lorrin Burdick and daughter-in-law Anita Kermes. Martin was also a loving grandfather to Michael McCray and his great granddaughter Miette McCray. "Uncle Martin" also touched the lives of numerous cousins, nieces and nephews in Texas and Arizona. Martin lived life and loved life. When he wasn't playing golf you could find him barbequing in his backyard or watching sports. He loved a good Texas Brisket, was an avid Cowboys fan, enjoyed the torture of Giants baseball and most of all spending time with his family. Funeral/Mass, Thursday, May 16th St. John Vianney 10497 Coloma Road Rancho Cordova, CA 95670 Viewing 9:30 am Mass 10:00 am Reception Following at St. John Vianney, South Hall
Published in The Sacramento Bee from May 15 to May 16, 2019