Marva Lynn Colson, our Angel on earth, passed away unexpectedly on December 18, 2019, just 3 days before her 68th birthday. Marva was a role model of love and kindness to our family and beyond. She always had a smile and a kind word for everyone. Marva had a successful career in State service at the DMV. In retirement she enjoyed being "Aunt Marva" to numerous nieces and nephews, attending family gatherings, exercising at the YMCA, caring for her little dog Lulu, and enjoying weekly outings for lunch, movies, casinos, and shopping with family members. Marva is loved and greatly missed. She was taken from us far too soon, but we are comforted by the knowledge that she is now in the loving arms of our Mother Phyllis, Dad Ernie, and other family members in heaven. Marva is survived by siblings Rondii (David), Rick (Sayo), Dan (Pat), and Robin, many adoring nieces and nephews, and her life-long best friend Debbie Miller. A celebration of life will be held at 2 5 p.m. on March 7, 2020, at the clubhouse of Capital Estates Mobile Home Park, 6701 63rd Street, Sacramento, CA 95828. All are welcome to join us for refreshments and sharing memories of our sweet Marva.

