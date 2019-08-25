Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin E. Howell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marvin Essary Howell passed away on Sunday, August 18. He was born December 28, 1925, to Franklin Ezra and Vadeene Essary Howell in Manila, Arkansas. He attended Freed-Hardeman College, and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Harding College in Searcy, Arkansas, a Master's degree from George Peabody College for Teachers in Nashville, Tennessee and a second Master's Degree from the University of Southern California in Library Science. After graduation from Harding, he worked as a newspaper reporter for the Kennett, Missouri Dunklin Democrat and taught journalism and biology at high schools in Trumann, Arkansas and Russellville, Alabama. He also was a teacher and principal at a junior high school in Garden City, Alabama and Decatur, Alabama. After moving to California, he was a teacher in southern California, and a library administrator in Orange, California. He served as a consultant to the California State Department of Education, resulting in a statewide survey of school libraries, and helped write the state regulations for the first federal aid to school libraries. He served as a library administrator and librarian at Sacramento City College for 18 years, retiring in 1990. Marvin was active in his church and with his wife, developed a church library at the Cordova Church of Christ in Rancho Cordova. For several years, he edited Chron Watch, a political online newsletter, and was publicity chairman for Senior Saints, an area wide group of Christians in the Sacramento area. On June 6, 1951, he married Ellenor Joy Hardeman, and the couple has two children: Greg Howell and Susan Howell Shrum; four grandchildren: Jana Howell Green, Eric Howell, Caroline Shrum Prestridge, and Andrew Shrum; ten great grandchildren: Emily and Lydia Green, Elizabeth, Lucy, and Ada Prestridge, Logan, Charlie, and Gracyn Shrum, and Jonathan and Anderson Howell. At his request, there will be no memorial service. He will be buried in the Hardeman family plot in the city cemetery in Henderson, Tennessee. Donations in his memory may be made to the Patrick Astafan Memorial Scholarship, Oklahoma Christian University, P.O. Box 11000, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73136.

