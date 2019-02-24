Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin Henry Lauer. View Sign

Marvin Henry Lauer was sent to his heavenly home, February 10, 2019 with family by his side. He was born on Sept. 28, 1934. Preceded in death by his wife, Marcia Lauer; and daughter, Cynthia Lauer. He survived by his son, Michael Lauer; and remaining sister, Inez Lauer, and many nieces, and nephews in area. Marvin attended Sacramento City High School and served in the Army. Marvin's had a 40-year career and retired from Lucky's Grocery Stores. He spent his remaining years on the greens of Sacramento golf courses, with his weekly golf foursome. He worshipped and served the lord at Town and Country Lutheran. Marvin travelled with good friends and spent time enjoying nature with fellow gardeners. Viewing, February 28th 3:00 to 7:00 at Sacramento Memorial Lawn, 6100 Stockton Blvd. Memorial: March 2nd 11:00 at Town and County Lutheran Church, 4049 Marconi Ave . He is deeply missed by family and friends.

6100 Stockton Boulevard

Sacramento , CA 95824

