Marvin Ng Fong
Marvin Ng Fong passed away on May 15th, 2020 at the age of 71. He was preceded in death by parents Manuel and Helen Fong and sister Nancy Wong (Henry-deceased). He is survived by siblings Irene Owyoung (Albert deceased), William (Betsy) Ng, Sylvia (Albert) Wong, Richard (Joyce) Ng, and Gwendolyn Ng as well as 13 nieces and nephews. He deeply embraced his Chinese culture and was motived by the philosophy, history and art of his ethnic roots. His main passion was martial arts (Wing Chung Style) and was an eloquent writer of poems. Due to Covid-19, a private family graveside service will be held at East Lawn (Folsom Blvd) on June 9, 2020.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 7, 2020.
