Marvin Wesley Knecht passed away on November 20, 2019 at the age of 92. He was born January 24, 1927 outside of Tolstoy, South Dakota. Marvin was the youngest of 12 children born to Emanuel and Elizabeth Knecht. The family moved to Lodi in 1937 and he attended the Lodi Seventh-Day Adventist Academy. Marvin was a proud World War II Army veteran. He spent many years working in the automotive industry. In retirement, he worked as a handy man. He enjoyed playing saxophone as part of a trio in Lodi. He was a lifelong SF Giants and 49er fan. He enjoyed pitching softball and playing ping pong and golf. Marvin loved his family. He was a proud father to Shelley McKelvey and son-in law Steve, Connie Roberts and Ronald Knecht. He was a loving grandfather to Amy Roberts, Meghan Roberts, and Melissa McKelvey. He is also survived by his son-in-law Richard Roberts (Terry) and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be missed dearly. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 15 at the Sunrise Patio Room at Rusch Park Community Center, 7801 Auburn Blvd., Citrus Heights.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 1, 2019