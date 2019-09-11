Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Alice (Yoke) Schuler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Alice (Yoke) Schuler, 92, beloved wife of Pius Schuler, passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior on Sunday, September 1, 2019 in Sacramento, CA. Mary was born in Spokane, WA, March 4, 1927, to Marshall and Harriet (Way) Yoke. She grew up in Plaza, WA, graduated with Valedictory honors from Rosalia High School, Rosalia, WA in 1944, and went on to get both her undergrad and pharmacy degree from Washington State College (University) in Pullman, WA. Mary worked as a pharmacist in Richland, WA; Spokane, WA; and Atlanta, GA before coming to Sacramento in 1959 to work as a staff pharmacist at Sutter Memorial Hospital. Mary retired after 31 years and made many wonderful long-time friendships along the way. Mary is survived by her husband, Pius; her brother and sister-in-law, Charles (Chuck) & Gwen Yoke of Spokane, WA; sister-in-law Ottilia Notter, Brugg, Switzerland; brothers-in-law Karl, Biel, Switzerland; and Joseph (Irma), Rothenthurm, Switzerland; and numerous nieces and nephews-in-law there; 3 nieces, Marcia Harken (Brent), Spokane, WA; Lori House (Bob) Springdale, WA; Kristin Markiton (Geoff) Atlanta, GA; and 2 nephews, Tom Yoke (Lorenda), Cottonwood, AZ and Mitch Yoke (Cheryl), Kennewick, WA. Aunt Mary Alice is survived by 19 great nieces and nephews and 41 great great nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, nephew Stephen Yoke, and Pius's three sisters, Verena, Hanni, and Agnes; three brothers, Maurice, Martin, and Arnold. Mary loved her family and stayed closely connected with all of us through the years. She and Pius entertained many family members and friends in their home in Sacramento. She was a wonderful cook and thoughtful, delightful hostess. She was a loving wife, sister, aunt, and friend, mentoring us all with her thoughtful words and actions throughout her life. Tony (Pius's nephew) and Pietra Peter have been wonderful assistants to Mary and Pius in the last several years. In lieu of flowers please donate to

