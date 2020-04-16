Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Mary Alice Spohn. View Sign Service Information W.F. Gormley & Sons 2015 Capitol Ave Sacramento , CA 95811 (916)-443-6513 Send Flowers Obituary

Sister Mary Alice Spohn, short in stature but massive in heart, went home to God on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Sister Alice was deeply contemplative, mischievous, compassionate, and an ardent reader of theologians like Karl Rahner, naturalists like Loren Eiseley, and writings on the mystics. She had a great hunger for learning and examing. That hunger prompted her to attend Mercy Center's Pathways series from its beginning until her health would no longer permit her to take part. Her family was always important to Alice. Her parents, Wilburn and Joyce Spohn lived in Buena Park, California, where Alice attended elementary school but in her high school years moved to Redding, CA, where she attended Shasta Union High School. Two of her siblings, Gail William Spohn and Holly Spohn, preceded her in death. Throughout her life, her brothers Joe and Tom remained close to her, and she spent many happy days visiting them. Alice found delight in ministering to the sick as an LVN from 1967 through 1977, serving at Mercy General, Mercy Medical Center, Redding, and Mercy San Juan Hospital. In 1977, prompted by her physical limitations, Alice moved away from nursing to become a hospital chaplain. Her gift for listening, deep compassion, and spirit of accompaniment was evident in all her relationships. Her concern was not just for the patient but the whole family. "There are so many unknowns about medical care. I can't answer those questions, but I try to comfort families and help the staff know what is going on with each family." Alice was trained for pastoral care at Sutter Memorial Hospital and went on to serve as Chaplain at Mercy Medical Center, Redding, and Mercy San Juan Hospital from which she retired in 2003. After she retired from active ministry, Alice embraced a life of contemplation within the community. She was a quiet, joyful presence to all her sisters and to the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes, where she lived her last years. Due to the current environment, a Memorial Mass and celebration will be held at a later date. For updated information visit

Sister Mary Alice Spohn, short in stature but massive in heart, went home to God on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Sister Alice was deeply contemplative, mischievous, compassionate, and an ardent reader of theologians like Karl Rahner, naturalists like Loren Eiseley, and writings on the mystics. She had a great hunger for learning and examing. That hunger prompted her to attend Mercy Center's Pathways series from its beginning until her health would no longer permit her to take part. Her family was always important to Alice. Her parents, Wilburn and Joyce Spohn lived in Buena Park, California, where Alice attended elementary school but in her high school years moved to Redding, CA, where she attended Shasta Union High School. Two of her siblings, Gail William Spohn and Holly Spohn, preceded her in death. Throughout her life, her brothers Joe and Tom remained close to her, and she spent many happy days visiting them. Alice found delight in ministering to the sick as an LVN from 1967 through 1977, serving at Mercy General, Mercy Medical Center, Redding, and Mercy San Juan Hospital. In 1977, prompted by her physical limitations, Alice moved away from nursing to become a hospital chaplain. Her gift for listening, deep compassion, and spirit of accompaniment was evident in all her relationships. Her concern was not just for the patient but the whole family. "There are so many unknowns about medical care. I can't answer those questions, but I try to comfort families and help the staff know what is going on with each family." Alice was trained for pastoral care at Sutter Memorial Hospital and went on to serve as Chaplain at Mercy Medical Center, Redding, and Mercy San Juan Hospital from which she retired in 2003. After she retired from active ministry, Alice embraced a life of contemplation within the community. She was a quiet, joyful presence to all her sisters and to the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes, where she lived her last years. Due to the current environment, a Memorial Mass and celebration will be held at a later date.

