Mary 'Ceci' Ambriz passed away surrounded by her loving family on April 11th, 2019 in Sacramento. Ceci was a very caring daughter and sister, a beautiful wife, mother and grandmother, and very kind to many. She was born on November 22nd, 1947 in Sacramento to Ascension and Elvira Cereceres, and was the youngest sister of Frank, Victor, Rosie and Maggie. She was followed by her siblings Irma, Joe, Mickey and David. She was a loyal wife to Rick Ambriz; a dedicated mother to Ruben Montoya, Samuel Montoya, Renee Villarreal (Antonio) and Nicole Valdez (Emilio); and a devoted grandmother to 7 grandchildren. She loved family parties, watching her children dance folklorico and watching her grandchildren play sports. Services - April 17th at 1:00 PM in St. Mary's Cemetery Chapel followed by burial, and in the St. Mary's Reception Hall a reception. In lieu of flowers donate to: Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services or Mustard Seed School. God has gained another angel in heaven.

