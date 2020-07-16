1/
Mary Ann Burnes (née Begley), after a courageous fight with cancer, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020 at home with family. Mary is survived by her nephew, James Begley; niece Genalyn Lobel; niece, Julie Begley; granddaughter, Raena Begley. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Burnes, parents James R. and Claudia I. Begley, and brother Dewey R. Begley. Mary was born December 19, 1946 in Marysville, California. She cherished those close to her, and was cherished in return by those lucky enough to be in her life. We ask that people respect that the service will be immediate family only, but friends and family are invited to sign the virtual guest book at www.northsacfuneral.com.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 16, 2020.
