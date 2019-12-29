Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Carol Brown. View Sign Service Information St Mary Cemetery & Funeral Center 6509 Fruitridge Rd Sacramento , CA 95820 (916)-452-4831 Send Flowers Obituary

A beautiful soul, Mary Ann Carol (Hart) Brown, 82, passed away on December 18, 2019 of Myelofibrosis (a rare blood cancer). She was the wife of Roger Alan Brown. They shared 22 years of marriage together. Born in Milwaukee, WI, she was the daughter of Emory H. Hart and Irene E. Haesle. She attended Excelsior High School in Norwalk, CA and attended American River College. She was employed at Sutter Health (10 yrs.), Carepoint Home Health (10 yrs.), Horizon West (2 yrs.), and worked as a patient-advocate volunteer. She was an active member of St. Ignatius Loyola parish in Sacramento as a Lector and Eucharistic minister. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and Queen of the Red Magnolias of River City. She enjoyed traveling, sewing, crossword puzzles, words-with-friends, music, watching the Green Bay Packers, and playing the piano. She is survived by her husband Roger, her children Rachel Myers (Allen), Daniel Leisure (Harriet), Valerie Leisure, Gail Leisure, Linda Shaw, Kevin Brown (Sheila), Brian Brown, her brother Lester Hart, her sisters Sandra Hollenbeck and Judy Arndt, sister-in-law Paula Manley (Marc), 15 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, and at least 12 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Milton Hart, sister Dolores Goedel, sons Paul and Emery Leisure Jr., and grandson Paul. A viewing (5pm) and vigil (6:30pm) will be held on January 7, 2020 at St. Mary Cemetery and Funeral Center, 6509 Fruitridge Rd, Sacramento, CA 95820. The funeral service will be held on January 8, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Ignatius Loyola, Catholic Church 3235 Arden Wy, Sacramento CA 95825 with internment at St. Mary Cemetery 6700 21st Ave, Sacramento, CA 95820. A celebration of life will be held at the St. Ignatius Loyola Garden Room following the internment. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Marfan Foundation, St. Ignatius Loyola Parish or a .

A beautiful soul, Mary Ann Carol (Hart) Brown, 82, passed away on December 18, 2019 of Myelofibrosis (a rare blood cancer). She was the wife of Roger Alan Brown. They shared 22 years of marriage together. Born in Milwaukee, WI, she was the daughter of Emory H. Hart and Irene E. Haesle. She attended Excelsior High School in Norwalk, CA and attended American River College. She was employed at Sutter Health (10 yrs.), Carepoint Home Health (10 yrs.), Horizon West (2 yrs.), and worked as a patient-advocate volunteer. She was an active member of St. Ignatius Loyola parish in Sacramento as a Lector and Eucharistic minister. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and Queen of the Red Magnolias of River City. She enjoyed traveling, sewing, crossword puzzles, words-with-friends, music, watching the Green Bay Packers, and playing the piano. She is survived by her husband Roger, her children Rachel Myers (Allen), Daniel Leisure (Harriet), Valerie Leisure, Gail Leisure, Linda Shaw, Kevin Brown (Sheila), Brian Brown, her brother Lester Hart, her sisters Sandra Hollenbeck and Judy Arndt, sister-in-law Paula Manley (Marc), 15 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, and at least 12 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Milton Hart, sister Dolores Goedel, sons Paul and Emery Leisure Jr., and grandson Paul. A viewing (5pm) and vigil (6:30pm) will be held on January 7, 2020 at St. Mary Cemetery and Funeral Center, 6509 Fruitridge Rd, Sacramento, CA 95820. The funeral service will be held on January 8, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Ignatius Loyola, Catholic Church 3235 Arden Wy, Sacramento CA 95825 with internment at St. Mary Cemetery 6700 21st Ave, Sacramento, CA 95820. A celebration of life will be held at the St. Ignatius Loyola Garden Room following the internment. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Marfan Foundation, St. Ignatius Loyola Parish or a . Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations