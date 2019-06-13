Mary Ann Peebles

Mary Ann Peebles passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019. Born January 20, 1937 in Santa Barbara, CA. In 1968, she married Donald Peebles. Together they traveled the country in Don's plane. They moved often, finally settling down in Sacramento in 1981. She loved stuffed animals and the ocean. Mary is survived by her sister, Sydney; 3 daughters, Elaine, Dianne and Sandee; and 8 grandchildren, Jake, Jessica, Thomas, Justin, Alex, Jimmy, Corey and Austin.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 13, 2019
