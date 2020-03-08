Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Sachiko Miyao. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ann Sachiko Miyao, 77, of Sacramento, peacefully passed away on December 20, 2019. Mary Ann was born March 7, 1942, in Sacramento, the eldest child of Martin and Yukiko Miyao. At two months old, Mary Ann was sent with her parents to the Tule Lake Concentration Camp during World War II. The family was allowed to be released from the center to relocate to Chicago. After the war, the family returned to Florin then to Sacramento where Mary Ann resided the rest of her life. Mary Ann attended Lincoln Elementary/Junior High school, Sacramento High School and Sacramento State College (CSUS). While at college, she began her career with the State of California, retiring after 45 years as a manager with the Employee Development Department. Mary Ann was very active in the Sacramento Buddhist Church and tirelessly volunteered at the JACL, Senator Lions Club, and Hiroshima Kenjinkai. She held local and state-level board positions with the organizations. She loved to sing and was in the church choir for the majority of her life. But her true passion was the annual church food festival, for which she co-chaired the Curry Booth for decades and enlisted family members to help prepare the food. A loving sister, Mary Ann often cared for her three siblings during their early years. Later in life, as a caregiver to her parents, she purchased motor homes so the three of them, and her dog Chibi, could explore the country together. Sharing a passion for sports with her father and brothers, she rooted for the former Sacramento Solons, SF Giants & 49ers, Sac Monarchs, and Sac Kings, for which she held season tickets to until she could no longer attend games. She is lovingly remembered by her siblings Stanley (wife Eileen) of Bainbridge Island, Washington, Kenneth (wife Karen) of Sacramento, and Judy Kanemoto of Longmont , Colorado. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private services were held by the family. The family requests no koden or flowers. Any donations in her memory may be made to the . The family thanks Mary Ann's many friends and Karalani at Love & Serenity Assisted Living, Saylor Lane Health Care Center, and Sutter Hospital Hospice group for their care and compassion.

