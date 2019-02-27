Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann (Taylor Martell) St. Cloud. View Sign

Of Fair Oaks, CA, passed away on February 18, 2019, age 86 years. Mary Ann was born on July 2, 1932 in Sacramento, the only child of Alfred V. Taylor and Marian Hill Taylor. She grew up in Sacramento, attending Sacred Heart School and graduated from St. Francis High School. She went on to Stanford University, majoring in Spanish and graduating in 1954. Mary Ann met Charles Franklin Martell, Jr. of North Dakota at the Stanford Newman Club and they were married in September 1954. They spent the first two years of their marriage in Fort Sill, Oklahoma and Fort Smith, Arkansas while Charles was in the Army. They had two children together; Mary Patricia, born in 1956 and Antonia Clare born in 1969, both currently living in Fair Oaks. Mary Ann was widowed in 1969. In 1976, she returned to the Sacramento area from Marin County. Mary Ann married Ralph St. Cloud of Sacramento in February 1979. She was widowed again in November 2002. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Patricia Jones and Antonia Cammarota and her son-in-laws, Don Jones and Nick Cammarota, ten grandchildren; Patricia Anne ( Jones) D'Incecco, Christopher Jones, Matthew Jones, Michael Jones, William Jones, Nicholas Cammarota, Cecilia Cammarota, Lucia Cammarota, Emma Cammarota, Jane Cammarota, and nine great grandchildren. Friends are welcome to the Recitation of the Holy Rosary service on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 7:00PM and are invited to the Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10:00AM all at St. Mel Catholic Church, 4745 Pennsylvania Ave., Fair Oaks. Interment will be at 2:00PM at St. Mary's Cemetery in Sacramento. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sacramento Life Center :

