Mary Ann Stumpf flew up to heaven on Tuesday evening March 26th, 2019 at the age of 64. She fought a brief, valiant battle with metastatic lung cancer and passed peacefully and surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her mother Elizabeth Tarrant, father Jack Tarrant, and sister Suzanne Dietz (Tom Dietz). She is survived by her children, Erin Stumpf (Greg Wilson) and Matthew Stumpf (Shane Nair); by her sisters Jackie Walters (Hans Orban), Julie Holzhauer (Kevin Iggens), and Madelyn Bogh (Stacy Bogh); by her former husband Eric Stumpf (Renee Kroeger); and by her boyfriend Jay Chilcott. She was born and raised in Sacramento and lived there her entire life. She graduated from Loretto High School, class of 1972. Encouraged by her father to "get a stable state job" instead of singing in a band, she went to work for the State of California shortly thereafter. She enjoyed a 39-year distinguished career with the state, working primarily for the Board of Equalization and the Department of Food and Agriculture. She loved her job so much that she returned part time during her retirement. Mary Ann was a golf enthusiast and played as often as she was able to, and was proud to boast she had a better swing than Jay. She also loved the San Francisco Giants, and one of her favorite annual events was attending home Opening Day with her family. She loved to sing and her beautiful voice graced many a wedding or special occasion for family and friends. Above all else she was mom to Erin and Matt. She was her kids' biggest fan and enthusiastically cheered them on in their endeavors through adulthood. She will be greatly missed by all she touched in her 64 years. A celebration of her life will be Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019 at 10am at Divine Savior Catholic Church in Orangevale (9079 Greenback Lane).

