Mary Ann Tate (Insalaco), age 97 and proud of it, peacefully passed away from natural causes in Citrus Heights on April 16, 2020. Mary was born June 28, 1922 in Pittston, PA to parents Carmelo and Maria Insalaco. Mary graduated from Pittston High School in 1940. After graduation, she began a 35+ year career as a garment worker. An outgoing, social person, Mary also had a feisty side which endeared her to many. Mary married her husband of 51 years, Robert Tate, in 1950. While Mary worked to help support her family, her focus was always maintaining a loving home. After Pittston, Bob's work took the family to upstate New York, back to Pittston, New Jersey and Arizona. Mary and Bob finally settled in Pleasant Hill, CA in 1990. Several years after Bob's passing, Mary moved to Citrus Heights in 2012 to be near her daughter, JoAnn. Mary was predeceased by her husband Robert, brothers Steve and Joe, and nephew Carmen. She is survived by her daughter JoAnn Eidem (Mark), grandchildren David Eidem (Dolly), and Mary Bowers (Ryan), greatgrandchildren Harper and Zoe Bowers, nieces Patty Ann, Mary, Leona, and Donna, nephew Christopher, and numerous grand nieces and nephews. Mary's family would like to thank the caregivers at Robert Creek Villa for their care these past four years. Due to Coronavirus restrictions, a Funeral Mass will be held at a later date at St. John the Evangelist Church, Carmichael. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America or the .

