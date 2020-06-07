Mary Beth Palley, a native La Mesa, CA, born October 19, 1951, was the daughter of the late Robert and Dorris Palley. Mary died in Carmichael, CA on December 13, 2019 and is survived by her sister Kitty Falk, niece Rebecca Falk, ex-spouse David Paul, and many friends. Mary had a great love of music that began as a small child, sitting at the piano with her mom, who loved to sing and was part of a singing group called "Sweet Adelines." Mary graduated from Grossmont High School in La Mesa in 1969 where she made significant contributions to the vocal music department and received many awards. Mary attended Grossmont Community College and UC San Diego before graduating from UC Davis with a degree in sociology. After college, Mary served in VISTA (currently AmeriCorps) working with seniors in Phoenix from 1975 to 1977. Mary continued to be a lover and supporter of classical music, ballet and theater after moving to Sacramento in 1978. Beginning that year, she worked for Cal Western Life Insurance Co. and became Assistant Vice President until the company closed in the late 1980s. Mary enjoyed hosting dinners and for a brief time Mary ran her own business, "On the Side Catering," where she catered various gatherings and local political events in the Sacramento area. Mary also had a love of books and in the mid-1990s she volunteered and served as president of the South Natomas Friends of the Library Board prior to the library opening. She worked for Cal Farm Life Insurance Company as an annuities supervisor until 1997 and at the Girl Scouts Heart of Central California as Director of Human Resources from 1998 to 2013. Mary had been a girl scout from third grade until she graduated from high school. Mary's wit, talents, sense of humor and friendship will be missed. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made in memory of Mary Beth Palley to Happy Tails Pet Sanctuary, 6001 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95819.



