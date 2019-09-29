Of Orangevale, CA, September 24, 2019, a native of Hayti, Missouri, age 64 years. Beloved wife of Brian K. Long since 1980, sealed for eternity in the Oakland California Temple. Cherished mother of Michael (Marie) Long, Gregory (Heather) Long, Timothy (Chelsey) Long and William (Jackie) Long. Grandmother of Hyrum, Elaina, Katelin, Henderson, Pennrose, Jackson, Alex, Bradley, Hunter, Noelle, Naomi and Eliza. Daughter of the late Cal Hawkins and Ruth Raynor. Sister of Sharon, Charleen, Rick, Darryl, Danny and Donny. Friends are welcome for visitation Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 4-7PM at PRICE FUNERAL CHAPEL (6335 Sunrise Blvd., 916-725-2109) and are invited to attend services Friday, October 4, 2019, 10AM at THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS (7950 Hazel Ave., Orangevale, CA). Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 29, 2019