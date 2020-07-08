1/1
Mary Catherine Redding
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
This world lost a kind and gentle spirit with the passing of Mary Catherine (Roy) Redding, age 67, on June 11,2020. Mary leaves behind her two children, Kyle and Kate, her mother Regina, her nieces and nephews, and many loving friends. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Jerry, her sisters, Robin and Roxanne, and her father Harold. Mary went to Mira Loma High School, and had a long and varied career, which included employment with the National Guard, the State or California, and most recently the Moose Lodge. A celebration of Mary's life will take place on Saturday, July 11 at 2:00 pm at River City Christian Church, 10933 Progress Court, Rancho Cordova.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved