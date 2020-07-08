This world lost a kind and gentle spirit with the passing of Mary Catherine (Roy) Redding, age 67, on June 11,2020. Mary leaves behind her two children, Kyle and Kate, her mother Regina, her nieces and nephews, and many loving friends. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Jerry, her sisters, Robin and Roxanne, and her father Harold. Mary went to Mira Loma High School, and had a long and varied career, which included employment with the National Guard, the State or California, and most recently the Moose Lodge. A celebration of Mary's life will take place on Saturday, July 11 at 2:00 pm at River City Christian Church, 10933 Progress Court, Rancho Cordova.



