A mighty woman of Yahweh has gone on to join our most HIGH. Leaving her husband of 57 years, Rabbi Robert B. Holman Jr, five devoted children; Keith, Kimberly(Greg), Kendra, Kevin, Kendrick, seven grandchildren: Christopher, Ashley, Narissa, Keiko, Monique, Andrew, Cheynne, five great-grandchildren, Christopher Jr, Cameron, Cobe, Michael, Ashton, her mother-in-Law Barbara Holman-Robinson, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, and her Fist Tabernacle Family and other friends. Visitation on Sat, Sept 28, 9am followed by her homegoing celebration, 10am both at First Tabernacle Fellowship, 1211 C Street. Interment at Odd Fellows Lawn.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 25, 2019