Born in Lathrop Missouri, longtime Sacramento resident Mary Delph-Tillman-Weaver kept her faith and finished her course very peacefully to go home with the Lord on September 29, 2020. Over the past several years, though Mom was faced with the challenge of major health complications, nothing was too big for Mom to handle. Mom conquered everything by keeping the faith, positive attitude, good spirit, lots of humor and a smile on her face. As she would say, "BABY, aint it al-right!". Mom was preceded in death by her Parents, Adam Sr. and Cleva Delph, Mama Lil Lewis, brother, Cleadis Delph and loving sons Charles Tillman Jr. and Tony Tillman. Survived by her Son, Tim Tillman, daughters Tina (Lew) and Pat Tillman, daughter in-law Denise Tillman (Charles) brother, Adam Delph Jr, sisters, Rosalee Tillman and Janice Lewis, grandkids, great grandkids and host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Mom you're FOREVER in our hearts! Services are pending and will be communicated through Facebook, and the Thompson Rose Chapel website (www.THOMPSONROSECHAPEL.com
)