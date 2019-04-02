Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary E. Robinson. View Sign

Mary "Tat" Elizabeth Catherine Robinson passed peacefully on March 28, 2019, in Roseville, CA. Born December 15, 1922, in Sacramento to Guy Phillip Van Maren and Iva Mae Whitsell. She is survived by daughters, Mary MacNicholl (Robert), Elizabeth Tyree (Richard), Linda McElroy (Mark), nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of over 69 years, James E. Robinson. She was the great granddaughter of Peter Van Maren, a Dutch immigrant who arrived in CA during the Gold Rush and homesteaded land near Greenback Lane and San Juan Avenue in Citrus Heights. She graduated from San Juan High School (1940) and Sacramento City College with an AA degree in Home Economics. Mary worked over 1800 hours as a volunteer with the Sutter Auxiliary. She was an active member of Fremont Presbyterian Church participating as a deacon, elder, and in the Mariners. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Placer SPCA or to . Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service April 4, 2019 at 11am at Chapel of the Valley, 97 Vernon Street, Roseville.

Mary "Tat" Elizabeth Catherine Robinson passed peacefully on March 28, 2019, in Roseville, CA. Born December 15, 1922, in Sacramento to Guy Phillip Van Maren and Iva Mae Whitsell. She is survived by daughters, Mary MacNicholl (Robert), Elizabeth Tyree (Richard), Linda McElroy (Mark), nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of over 69 years, James E. Robinson. She was the great granddaughter of Peter Van Maren, a Dutch immigrant who arrived in CA during the Gold Rush and homesteaded land near Greenback Lane and San Juan Avenue in Citrus Heights. She graduated from San Juan High School (1940) and Sacramento City College with an AA degree in Home Economics. Mary worked over 1800 hours as a volunteer with the Sutter Auxiliary. She was an active member of Fremont Presbyterian Church participating as a deacon, elder, and in the Mariners. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Placer SPCA or to . Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service April 4, 2019 at 11am at Chapel of the Valley, 97 Vernon Street, Roseville. Funeral Home Herberger's Chapel of The Valley

97 Vernon Street

Roseville , CA 95678

(916) 797-1448 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close