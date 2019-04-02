Mary "Tat" Elizabeth Catherine Robinson passed peacefully on March 28, 2019, in Roseville, CA. Born December 15, 1922, in Sacramento to Guy Phillip Van Maren and Iva Mae Whitsell. She is survived by daughters, Mary MacNicholl (Robert), Elizabeth Tyree (Richard), Linda McElroy (Mark), nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of over 69 years, James E. Robinson. She was the great granddaughter of Peter Van Maren, a Dutch immigrant who arrived in CA during the Gold Rush and homesteaded land near Greenback Lane and San Juan Avenue in Citrus Heights. She graduated from San Juan High School (1940) and Sacramento City College with an AA degree in Home Economics. Mary worked over 1800 hours as a volunteer with the Sutter Auxiliary. She was an active member of Fremont Presbyterian Church participating as a deacon, elder, and in the Mariners. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Placer SPCA or to . Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service April 4, 2019 at 11am at Chapel of the Valley, 97 Vernon Street, Roseville.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 2, 2019