Mary Elaine (Chapman) Coffey, 96, passed away in Sacramento, CA on January 18, 2020. Mary was born in Whittier, CA on July 29, 1923 to Earl H. and Lucille H. Chapman. She grew up in Whittier, graduating from Whittier Union High School in June 1941. She attended Oregon State College. Following her return from college Mary worked at various jobs in the Whittier area and on June 6, 1949 she married George Henry Coffey. They lived in Pico Rivera, CA. While raising 3 small children Mary was able to work part time as well as be a great cook, a fastidious record keeper and a wonderful mother. In the summer of 1965, the family purchased a 160-acre ranch and relocated to Live Oak, CA. In 1979 Mary and George sold the ranch and bought a house and property in Yuba City, CA. where they spent the next 5 years building a sailboat, docking and sailing it in the SF Bay. Still looking for one more project, in 1984 they purchased a 10-acre walnut ranch in Yuba City and spent the next several years building a large home and replanting the walnut orchard. They lived here until George H. passed away on January 13, 2003. Mary continued to live on the Yuba City ranch for 3 more years before moving to Sacramento, CA to be closer to her family. In her later years Mary taught herself to use an iPad to keep in touch with friends and relatives as well as keep a sharp eye on her accounts. She also loved watching the Kings on TV as well as playing bridge and dining with her many friends at Winding Commons. Mary was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond, her sister-in-law Edith and her stepmother, June. She will always be remembered by her son George; daughter Janet Marchetti; son John, her extraordinarily caring daughter-in-law Elizabeth (George); grandsons, Patrick (Kelli), Christopher, Michael and Troy, six great grandchildren, niece Cathie, and numerous cousins, relatives and friends. At Mary's request there will be no memorial service. A private scattering of her ashes will take place in the Spring.

