Born on July 14, 1930, to Orlan and Ida Orth in Norwich, North Dakota. Passed away peacefully on August 15, 2019. Survived by her husband of 70 years, Loren, four daughters, Carol Heckle (Ron), Susie McCrackin (Tom), Cindy Murphy (Michael) and Kimberly Erlandson, eight grandchildren (Tami, Ronnie, Pamela, Bernie, Natalie, Alex, Pamela and Michael), eight great grandchildren (Ashley, Alexis, Amanda, Chloe, Laine, Mira, Grace and Oliver and one great great grandchild, Kamden. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She and dad enjoyed many cruises after their retirements and were accomplished ballroom dancers. If music was playing mom was ready to dance. She was a wonderful cook and we all looked forward to her delicious Carmel rolls, Lefse, Krumkake and pies at family gatherings. Small in stature, her enormous love for and fierce dedication to her family was a source of inspiration. Her family always came first, and they knew it. Our family would like to thank the staff at Roseville Kaiser Hospital and El Dorado Hills Senior Care Village for their kindness, care and assistance. Private services.

Born on July 14, 1930, to Orlan and Ida Orth in Norwich, North Dakota. Passed away peacefully on August 15, 2019. Survived by her husband of 70 years, Loren, four daughters, Carol Heckle (Ron), Susie McCrackin (Tom), Cindy Murphy (Michael) and Kimberly Erlandson, eight grandchildren (Tami, Ronnie, Pamela, Bernie, Natalie, Alex, Pamela and Michael), eight great grandchildren (Ashley, Alexis, Amanda, Chloe, Laine, Mira, Grace and Oliver and one great great grandchild, Kamden. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She and dad enjoyed many cruises after their retirements and were accomplished ballroom dancers. If music was playing mom was ready to dance. She was a wonderful cook and we all looked forward to her delicious Carmel rolls, Lefse, Krumkake and pies at family gatherings. Small in stature, her enormous love for and fierce dedication to her family was a source of inspiration. Her family always came first, and they knew it. Our family would like to thank the staff at Roseville Kaiser Hospital and El Dorado Hills Senior Care Village for their kindness, care and assistance. Private services. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 18, 2019

