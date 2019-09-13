Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elizabeth Dalzell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Elizabeth Dalzell passed away suddenly on September 3rd, 2019, at her home in El Dorado, CA. She was born in San Fransisco, CA on March 23rd, 1939. She graduated from St. Francis High School in Sacramento, CA. After earning a degree at Heald's business college, she worked for Sacramento County Human Services for over 30 years, later working for the Sacramento District Attorney's office as an investigator. In 1970 she settled with her husband (preceded in death) in El Dorado, CA and resided there a long and happy forty years until her passing. Mary was a sweet and loving mother, providing her children with any and every type of help she could give to them. Christmas was her favorite holiday. Someone once said they believed she had a special place on Santa's list as there was always an abundance of love and presents under the tree and in her home. She was a loving and doting grandmother and sister. She was a woman of God, who in the last few years faced so much hardship and grief of lost family (including her husband and two youngest children) that she surprised friends and remaining family with her grace and strength unmeasurable. She enjoyed painting, the ocean, and spending time with her family and friends. Friends who worked with her describe her as a firecracker with spirit. A hard worker. A team player. Her best friend, Priscilla describes her as like a sister. She enjoyed many activities with her friends. They all gave each other support and love. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She now walks in heaven, hand in hand with her husband and two children, all their parents and every other loving soul of their lineage, in loving faith in the arms of the Lord, together. Mary is preceded in death by her parents Max Healton and Alberta Healton, her step-mother Janice Healton, her husband David Dalzell, his daughter Deborah, and her step brother and sister William and Leslie Borges. Also preceded in death by her children Michael and Suzanne. Mary is survived by her brother Edward Healton (Cheryl), their children Sean, Kelly and James, and her eldest son Gerald Panell, His sons Benjamin, Jason and Justin. Suzanne's children Brandon (Alison), Travis (Joanne), and Nathan (Chenoa). Deborah's children Ryan, Danielle and Jaime. Her twelve great grandchildren, Nathaniel, Chloe, Colson, Cori, Max, Elizabeth, Michael, Hannah, Daniel, Arthur, Brayden and Aiden. Her funeral service will be held at 11 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Placerville, CA, on Monday the 16th, preceeded by a viewing at 930, and followed by a reception, and her burial.

