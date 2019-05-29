Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elizabeth Groves. View Sign Service Information Herberger's Elk Grove Funeral Chapel 9101 Elk Grove Boulevard Elk Grove , CA 95624 (916)-686-1888 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Elizabeth Groves, 71, of Elk Grove, Calif., passed away at her home on May 25, 2019, after a brief illness. Mary was born May 19, 1948, in Minot, N.D., to Brooks Keogh and Kathleen Hyland Keogh. Mary spent her childhood on the Keogh family cattle ranch near Keene, N.D. Along with her older sister, Kathleen, and her twin brother, Frank, she attended elementary school in a rural one-room schoolhouse. Because of its proximity to the family's ranch, it was known as the Keogh School. Mary graduated from Bishop Ryan High School in Minot, N.D., in 1966. She went on to receive a degree in English Education from the University of Mary in Bismarck. During her high school and college years, Mary competed in rodeos across the region. She and her sister would often drive hundreds of miles with their horses to reach the next event. After college, Mary spent seven years in Washington, D.C. She worked for the Small Business Administration for several years before joining the staff of Wyoming Senator Cliff Hansen. Mary was very proud of her work in Washington and always spoke fondly of her time there. After Senator Hansen retired, Mary and several of her Senate colleagues took an extensive trip through Europe, an experience Mary treasured. In 1979, Mary moved to Napa, Calif., where her sister and brother-in-law had recently bought a vineyard. There, Mary began a successful career in the thriving Napa Valley wine culture. She dedicated herself to learning everything she could about wines and winemaking. Her expertise earned her roles as director of hospitality at Inglenook and Christian Brothers wineries. Mary met Barry Groves, a teacher from Elk Grove, Calif., in 1980. The pair formed an instant connection. Their relationship flourished in spite of 12 years of long distance while they continued their careers. They were married in 1992 and settled in Elk Grove. In Barry, Mary found her ideal match. Barry describes Mary as "the one perfect person in the world" for him. Their devotion to each other was evident to all who knew them. They affectionately referred to themselves as "The Bickersons" in reference to their frequent banter and good-natured disagreements. They loved their life in Elk Grove, where they did everything side by side. Both avid golfers, they spent many happy hours on the golf course together. Mary will be remembered as a generous and loyal wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Witty and occasionally sharp-tongued, she was never at a loss for words. She always expressed herself with sincerity and trademark perfect grammar. Her family's Irish heritage was a source of pride for Mary, and she loved to celebrate that history with her family. Though always quite private, she cherished her relationships with family and friends. She will be missed by many. Mary is survived by her husband, Barry; brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Deb Keogh of Hudson, Wisc.; sister, Kathleen Spicer of Napa; cousins Jayne (Gary) Miller of Sidney, Mont., and Brooks (Wanza) Grantier of Marshall, Mich.; stepdaughters Terri (Dave) Muro of Folsom, Calif., and Susan Comer of Salome, Ariz.; nieces Erin (Kyle) and Colleen (Troy) and nephew Patrick Keogh, all of Denver, Colo., niece Pamela Ransom of Twain Harte, Calif.; nephew Paul Ransom of Concord, Calif.; great-nephew Owen Ransom and great-nieces Norah Godwin and Katie Bratton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Brooks and Kay, aunt Betty Grantier, stepmother Betty Keogh, sister-in-law Katie Keogh, and brother-in-law Ron Spicer. Visitation is set for 12 p.m.-5 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, at Herberger Funeral Home, 9101 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove, CA, 95624. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 31, at Herberger Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Mary's name to the Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services, 3333 3rd Ave., Sacramento, CA 95817, and the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame, P.O. Box 137, Medora, N.D. 58645.

Mary Elizabeth Groves, 71, of Elk Grove, Calif., passed away at her home on May 25, 2019, after a brief illness. Mary was born May 19, 1948, in Minot, N.D., to Brooks Keogh and Kathleen Hyland Keogh. Mary spent her childhood on the Keogh family cattle ranch near Keene, N.D. Along with her older sister, Kathleen, and her twin brother, Frank, she attended elementary school in a rural one-room schoolhouse. Because of its proximity to the family's ranch, it was known as the Keogh School. Mary graduated from Bishop Ryan High School in Minot, N.D., in 1966. She went on to receive a degree in English Education from the University of Mary in Bismarck. During her high school and college years, Mary competed in rodeos across the region. She and her sister would often drive hundreds of miles with their horses to reach the next event. After college, Mary spent seven years in Washington, D.C. She worked for the Small Business Administration for several years before joining the staff of Wyoming Senator Cliff Hansen. Mary was very proud of her work in Washington and always spoke fondly of her time there. After Senator Hansen retired, Mary and several of her Senate colleagues took an extensive trip through Europe, an experience Mary treasured. In 1979, Mary moved to Napa, Calif., where her sister and brother-in-law had recently bought a vineyard. There, Mary began a successful career in the thriving Napa Valley wine culture. She dedicated herself to learning everything she could about wines and winemaking. Her expertise earned her roles as director of hospitality at Inglenook and Christian Brothers wineries. Mary met Barry Groves, a teacher from Elk Grove, Calif., in 1980. The pair formed an instant connection. Their relationship flourished in spite of 12 years of long distance while they continued their careers. They were married in 1992 and settled in Elk Grove. In Barry, Mary found her ideal match. Barry describes Mary as "the one perfect person in the world" for him. Their devotion to each other was evident to all who knew them. They affectionately referred to themselves as "The Bickersons" in reference to their frequent banter and good-natured disagreements. They loved their life in Elk Grove, where they did everything side by side. Both avid golfers, they spent many happy hours on the golf course together. Mary will be remembered as a generous and loyal wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Witty and occasionally sharp-tongued, she was never at a loss for words. She always expressed herself with sincerity and trademark perfect grammar. Her family's Irish heritage was a source of pride for Mary, and she loved to celebrate that history with her family. Though always quite private, she cherished her relationships with family and friends. She will be missed by many. Mary is survived by her husband, Barry; brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Deb Keogh of Hudson, Wisc.; sister, Kathleen Spicer of Napa; cousins Jayne (Gary) Miller of Sidney, Mont., and Brooks (Wanza) Grantier of Marshall, Mich.; stepdaughters Terri (Dave) Muro of Folsom, Calif., and Susan Comer of Salome, Ariz.; nieces Erin (Kyle) and Colleen (Troy) and nephew Patrick Keogh, all of Denver, Colo., niece Pamela Ransom of Twain Harte, Calif.; nephew Paul Ransom of Concord, Calif.; great-nephew Owen Ransom and great-nieces Norah Godwin and Katie Bratton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Brooks and Kay, aunt Betty Grantier, stepmother Betty Keogh, sister-in-law Katie Keogh, and brother-in-law Ron Spicer. Visitation is set for 12 p.m.-5 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, at Herberger Funeral Home, 9101 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove, CA, 95624. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 31, at Herberger Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Mary's name to the Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services, 3333 3rd Ave., Sacramento, CA 95817, and the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame, P.O. Box 137, Medora, N.D. 58645. Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close