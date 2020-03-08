Mary Elizabeth Sutcliffe (Betty) passed away on March 5, 2020 in Sacramento California. She was born June 27, 1927 in Milford Connecticut. She was the daughter of George and Sarah Marriner. Betty graduated from Milford High School June of 1945. She moved to Sacramento and attended Sacramento Junior College. She worked for several years in the accounting department of Pacific Telephone Company and later transferred to the business office. She married Emmott W. Sutcliffe III (Jim) on August 8, 1948. She was preceded in death by Jim her beloved husband of 66 years. She is survived by her daughter Cynthia Sutcliffe (Tim) of McKinleyville CA, son Dr. David Sutcliffe (Liz) of Needham MA, granddaughters Sarah Schulz of Arcata, CA, Lindsay Parker (Robert) of Canton, MA, Jillian Garrett of Needham, MA, step-granddaughters Dr. Kathryn Theiss of Los Angeles, CA, and Dr. Susan Hani of Brisbane, Australia, great grandson Jayce Emmott Schulz of McKinleyville, CA, sister-in-law Mary Kay Bowser of Antelope, CA, niece Linda Ciaramella of El Dorado Hills, CA, great nephew Derek Allenby of Sacramento, CA, and great niece Devon Mindt (Michael) of Hawaii. At her request there will be no service. Any remembrances can be made to the or a .

