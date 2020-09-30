1/
Mary Ellen Adams North
1936 - 2020
Her life revolved around raising her 3 children. She loved gardening, animals, and her family. She loved having a spirited debate about politics and religion She is survived by her daughters Pamela K. North parker and her husband Gary A. Parker, Patricia K. North Pelzman and her husband Rudy Pelzman, and her son Jerry North and his wife Eileen North. Also survived by her grandchildren Shannon Enriquez and her husband Aaron and Richard Armstrong and his wife Kasondra, Sabrina North Williams and her husband Fred, Chrissy North Bragg and her husband Justin, and Jennifer North. She is also survived by 8 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Margaret Adams Diel. She is preceded in death by her mother, Florence Gertrude Halstead Adams and her 5 older brothers. She will be interred at St Mary's cemetery with her mom.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 30, 2020.
