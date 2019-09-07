Mary Ellen Gilberg, 87, of Granbury died on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pecan Plantation EMS. Mary Ellen was born on January 10, 1932 in San Francisco, California to Margaret Anderson and Christos Alexander. She received her Master's degree in Social Welfare from The University of California, Berkeley in 1963. She received her Master's degree in Theological Studies from Seattle University in 1997. She married her husband Richard "Dick" Latter Gilberg on December 6, 1969 in Sacramento, California. She lived and worked as a Social Worker in California until her move to the Northwest in 1989 and she worked as an artist in Port Angeles. She joined the Orthodox Church of America in April of 1999. Mary Ellen is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Richard "Dick" Latter Gilberg, daughters: Valerie Giordano and Edwin Stevenson of Elk Grove, California, and Mimi Doris Meza and husband Rudy of Granbury, Texas, grandson: Rudy Meza, Jr. and wife Sarah of Euless, Texas, great-granddaughters: Peyton and Addison, and brother Carl Allin of California.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 7, 2019