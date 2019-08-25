Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ellen "Tay" Reed. View Sign Service Information Our Lady of Assumption-Rectory 5057 Cottage Way Carmichael, CA 95608 Funeral Mass 12:00 PM Our Lady of the Assumption Church 5057 Cottage Way Carmichael , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ellen, 'Tay' Reed returned to heaven peacefully on July 12, 2019 after 92 graceful years among us. Tay's life's work, career and avocation were to care for her family as Mom. Her definition of family became all-inclusive, ranging far & wide and across many generations. She was a lady committed to active love, not only with steadfast devotion to her immediate and extended families, but also with good fellowship to her many friends, co-workers and neighbors across the miles. She married John M. (Jack) Reed on August 28, 1948, and through 65 years together raised six well-guided, more or less well-behaved, wonderful children- John, Kathie, MaryAnn, Chuck, Liz and Tim. She was an avid and awarded needle-pointer and proud member of the Camellia Chapter of the Embroiderer's Guild of America. She's created many beautiful needlepoint works of art some of which adorn the walls of her home and others she graciously gifted to family and friends which are treasured to this day. She was a devoted reader she loved a stimulating book and never hesitated to pass a good one along! Her other hobbies included entertaining and sharing time & thoughts with friends; playing cards (bridge & others); good movies; travel; family gatherings & holiday celebrations; crossword & jigsaw puzzles. She also was accomplished at interior decorating and made each new house into a nurturing home... over & over & over again - in Richmond, Oakland, Denver, Springfield, Silver Spring, Mobile, Oklahoma City, Palatine & Sacramento. Tay is survived by all her children, her sister Marge Stephen, daughters-in-law Kimma and Victoria, son-in-law Denis, 15 treasured grandchildren and 10 precious great-grandchildren, 14 nieces and nephews and many grand-nieces and nephews all dear to her heart. Please join with Tay's family & friends for a celebration of her life on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 5057 Cottage Way, Carmichael, CA 95608. A funeral mass is at 12 noon, followed by a lunch reception at St. John's Hall (adjacent to the church). Mom was a true lover of nature the birds and the bees and the flowers and the trees - and she saw God's hand in all of it. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) https://www.nrdc.org/, 40 W. 20th St., NY, NY 10011, or to the Audubon Society,

