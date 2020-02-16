Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ellen Rikkers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ellen Rikkers, age 71, passed away peacefully February 9th, 2020. She was born in South San Francisco on March 31st, 1948 to Ellen and Lawrence Baltezore. She married John Rikkers on May 1st, 1971 who preceded her in death in 2015. Her parents Ellen and Lawrence and her brothers Jay and David also preceded her in death. Mary Ellen is survived by her three children, Kristin, Lisa, and Jenny, her son-in-laws, Greg and Jeff, her four grandsons, Jackson, Ian, Ben and Jayden, her sister and brother-in-law, Ann and John Shoff and their two kids, Melinda and Michael. Please join us in celebrating her life on Saturday, February 22nd at Carmichael Presbyterian at 2pm. There will also be a viewing on Thursday February 20th, at Sierra View Mortuary from 5-7pm.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 16, 2020

