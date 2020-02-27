Mary Ellen Shelley passed away peacefully on February 3, 2020 in Sacramento at the age of 91. Mary was born In Monterey, Ca. to Archie and Lucille Anderson on January 26, 1929. She married Allen Shelley July 15, 1950. Together they spent over 30 years volunteering at the California State Railroad Museum until his passing in 2005. She was preceded in death by brother Dick, sister Doris and brother Tom. Survived by sister Betty. She will always be fondly remembered by her daughter Jacque, Grandchildren Dianna (Joe) and Nathan, sister in law Barbara and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. There will be a Celebration of Life and time of sharing stories and love at the California State Railroad Museum Saturday February 29, 2020 at 6pm.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 27, 2020