Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ellen Shelley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ellen Shelley passed away peacefully on February 3, 2020 in Sacramento at the age of 91. Mary was born In Monterey, Ca. to Archie and Lucille Anderson on January 26, 1929. She married Allen Shelley July 15, 1950. Together they spent over 30 years volunteering at the California State Railroad Museum until his passing in 2005. She was preceded in death by brother Dick, sister Doris and brother Tom. Survived by sister Betty. She will always be fondly remembered by her daughter Jacque, Grandchildren Dianna (Joe) and Nathan, sister in law Barbara and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. There will be a Celebration of Life and time of sharing stories and love at the California State Railroad Museum Saturday February 29, 2020 at 6pm.

Mary Ellen Shelley passed away peacefully on February 3, 2020 in Sacramento at the age of 91. Mary was born In Monterey, Ca. to Archie and Lucille Anderson on January 26, 1929. She married Allen Shelley July 15, 1950. Together they spent over 30 years volunteering at the California State Railroad Museum until his passing in 2005. She was preceded in death by brother Dick, sister Doris and brother Tom. Survived by sister Betty. She will always be fondly remembered by her daughter Jacque, Grandchildren Dianna (Joe) and Nathan, sister in law Barbara and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. There will be a Celebration of Life and time of sharing stories and love at the California State Railroad Museum Saturday February 29, 2020 at 6pm. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close