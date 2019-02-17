February 7, 2019 Mary lived most of her life in Sacramento. She graduated from CKMcClatchy HS, attended Stanford University, and graduated from CSU Sacramento. At the end of her long working life in finance she practiced as an Enrolled Agent. She enjoyed her life-long interest in dogs, particularly St. Bernards and Irish Terriers. Mary wanted to die at home, and she got her wish. She is survived by her daughter, Hazel Olbrich and Hazel's husband, Curtis Munson, her three sisters and brothers-in-law, Judy (Frank) Brandes, Hazel (Dan) Smith, and Chris (Rich) Murphy, and her beloved nieces, nephews, and their children. Private services are planned.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 17, 2019