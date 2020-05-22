Mary was born on May 9th, 1943 in Stuttgart, Arkansas to Melvin and Mamie Bartz. When she was 2 weeks old she traveled by train to California where she resided most of her life. She went to Encina High School where she graduated in 1961. While in HS she met Eugene Freeland whom she married in December 1961. She followed Gene to Ft. Riley Kansas where he was stationed during his stint in the US Army prior to being deployed to Viet Nam. She had a desire and passion to own horses. While in Kansas she boarded her horses back in California as they owned a small ranch and home in Elverta where she raised her family and horses until 1995. In 1995 she became a resident of Auburn, living on 5 acres with her horses and family in the community of Ophir. Mary had her hand in breeding and raising many horses in her lifetime. In January 1971 she had a daughter, Dawn and in June 1973 a son, Todd. She instilled her love of horses in Dawn and had her on a horse at 3 months old. She was active in many horse groups throughout her life including Sacramento Horsemen's Association, Folsom Lake Trail Patrol and Volunteering for the Tevis for over 20 years. Trail riding was a big part of her life logging thousands of miles in her riding years. She was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma in December 2018 and fought a good fight. Unfortunately she lost the battle on April 26, 2020 at home surrounded by family. There is no doubt that our animals were the first to greet her at the gates of heaven. She is now riding all the beautiful horses. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Eugene Freeland, daughter Dawn Freeland-Allison (Steve), son Todd (Angelica) and grand-children Katherine and Garrett Freeland, sister Betty Schroeder, brothers Jere and Bill Bartz and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial will be held at a later date. Happy Trails, until we meet again!



