Mary Eve Holden-Brock age 97, passed away peacefully March 2, 2020 in Monterey California. She married Thomas Holden in 1944 who preceded her in death in 2003. Together they had three children: Patricia Dalton (Harvey), Wayne Holden (Donna) and her son Brian Holden (Denese), who preceded her in death. She had 4 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. In 2004 she married Carroll Brock who preceded her in death. Eve is survived by her sister Ernestina Salazar and countless friends. Mom was a wonderful mother and friend, we were all lucky to have had her in our lives.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 15, 2020