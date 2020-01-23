Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ferrari. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mary passed away peacefully in Elk Grove, CA on Sunday, January 12th at the age of 96. Mary was the youngest of 7 children, born to Salvatore and Maria Guiffreda in Concord, CA and was raised in San Francisco. Preceded in death in 2019 by Augie Ferrari, her loving husband of nearly 75 years; she is survived by her daughters Lauren Gomez (Gerry) and Sue Ferrari, grandchildren, Greg Gomez (Meg) and Alicia Bakkum (Gene), 5 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. At the age of 16 while attending High School in San Francisco, she met the love of her life, August Ferrari, who was studying to be a pharmacist. She was engaged at 18 in 1942 and they were married in 1944 while he was still serving in the US Navy as a medical officer. Living in San Francisco, they enjoyed going out on the town and to dinner at some of the best restaurants in the city, dressed to the nines, which was so common in those days! In 1960, Mary, Augie, and their 2 daughters moved to Belmont, CA where she and her husband remained until 2016. Mary was a stay at home mom who enjoyed cooking, gardening, and having many get-togethers and outings with family and friends. In the 1960's she took classes in painting, eventually exhibiting and selling her work locally. Mary will be greatly missed and she will live in the hearts and minds of those who loved her forever. We are thankful that she is now at peace in heaven, reunited with Augie, family and friends. We are very grateful for the loving care she received from her doctors. On Friday, January 24 a visitation will be held at 10:00am followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00am, at St. Mary Funeral Center, 6509 Fruitridge Rd. Sacramento. Burial will be on Tuesday, January 28 at 12:00pm at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 22555 Cristo Rey Dr. Los Altos. Services entrusted to St. Mary Funeral Center

