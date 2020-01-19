Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Fujimoto. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Fujimoto was born in Hood River, Oregon to Tomoichi and Masae Hirasawa. She was the oldest of three daughters. She graduated from Odell High School. She married Harvey Fujimoto in 1941, and their marriage lasted until his death in 1997. They settled in Sacramento after they left Tule Lake Internment Camp during WWII. Mary was a successful, talented, and skilled seamstress for over 70 years. Her work ranged from alterations to wedding gowns, and everything in between. Her creations included sequined sport coats, double pleated cheerleader outfits, ballet costumes, and formal gowns worn to Presidential Inaugural Balls. She was an active member of Pioneer Methodist Church which later became Sacramento Japanese United Methodist Church. She was a strong supporter of her daughter's and son's activities. She was most fulfilled when she helped and worked behind the scenes. She worked hard to attain a full and happy life for her family, friends, neighbors, and customers for her full 98 years. Mary will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, creativity, and love. She was predeceased by her husband Harvey, and her grandson Daniel Fujimoto. Survivors include her daughter Patty (Wes Honbo), her son Bob (Erin Riley), grandchildren Mark, Brian, and Julie Honbo, Jeff Fujimoto, and great grandchild Ethan Honbo. A memorial service will be held on January 25th, at 2:00 pm at Sacramento Japanese United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers or koden, the family suggests contributions to Sacramento SPCA (6201 Florin Perkins Rd, Sacramento, CA 95828) or .

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations